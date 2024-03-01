Red Bull pride

There Red Bull took risks with the RB20 by presenting a decidedly renewed car compared to the RB19, a choice dictated by the fact that the 2023 single-seater had managed to extract practically all the potential available. 2026, then, is approaching, and therefore it was strategic for the Milton Keynes team to explore a new path with a lot of margin for development in 2024 to dedicate 2025 to the definitive study of the 2026 car which will have to follow a profoundly revised technical regulation which has the The aim is to make the cars less bulky in terms of dimensions and lighter (furthermore, the fact that the aerodynamics could be 'active' by changing the 'set-up' in a straight line cannot be excluded).

The 2024 season opened with the official arrival of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari starting from 2025 and he will also arrive in Maranello Loic Serra, head of performance at Mercedes tire and suspension specialist. Serra is the 'top guy' snatched away from the competition that Maranello team principal Frederic Vasseur spoke about, who would also have Pierre Waché in his sights, Red Bull's technical director who is very close to Loic Serra in terms of friendships.

The tensions in Red Bull regarding the Horner case have corroborated the speculations on a possible fragmentation of the technical organization chart of the Milton Keynes team, but Pierre Waché he doesn't seem willing to move at all. Interviewed by the French newspaper The Teamin fact, the technician declared: “I don't think I've finished my job at Red Bull. There is a big technical challenge awaiting everyone in 2026. I want to prove to those who say we got lucky with our concept in 2022 that they are wrong. The real challenge is not to beat the others in 2024, but to create a winning car in 2026.”