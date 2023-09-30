A terrible clash and Etienne Vaessen, RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper, passes out on the pitch. It happened today, September 30, during the match against Ajax. In the ‘Mandemakers’ stadium, Vaessen was hit by a challenge from Brian Brobbey and fell to the ground. Immediately rescued, he was carried off the field motionless on a stretcher and partially covered by a sheet, while his teammates hugged each other with tears in his eyes.

Moment when Etienne Vaessen collided with Brian Brobbey of Ajax. Hope he pulls through pic.twitter.com/CRE3P4jEvI — 9ja Futball Addict (@9jafutballnews) September 30, 2023