Mandatory redemption

2024 must necessarily be the year of redemption for George Russell, fresh from a disappointing eighth place in last year's Drivers' Championship ranking, achieved after obtaining just two podiums in 22 Grands Prix. For the former Williams talent, this third year in Mercedes will be crucial, given that with Lewis Hamilton's next farewell in 2025 he will have to play the role of point of reference for the Brackley team.

Today Russell spoke at the presentation of the new Mercedes, the W15, which the British factory hopes will represent a significant step forward compared to the cars of the last two years, born under an unlucky star. The #63 underlined his trust in the team, while also explaining what features do you hope to see improved in the new single-seater compared to its progenitor.

Learn from mistakes

“Over the last two seasons we have learned and grown as a team – said Russell – It hasn't been a walk in the park, but I truly believe that the journey we've been on will make us stronger in the long run. The whole team has worked very hard and we hope we have made a step forward with the W15“.

“We have made progress regarding some of the more negative features of the W14 over the past year – added the English driver – but we still had a narrow operating window, and when we got out of it, the car was difficult to drive. If we can continue to expand the operational window of the car, this will give us confidence as drivers and from there the lap times will be easier to find. F1 is an incredibly difficult sport. It's very difficult to win. And that's why we like it. Every woman and man in Brackley and Brixworth is focused on reaching the top. We continue with this focus and dedication into 2024 and I can't wait to see where it takes us“, he concluded.