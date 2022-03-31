In the weekend between 6 and 8 May the season of the W Series, with sixteen participants who will attempt to unseat the British Jamie Chadwick from the throne of reigning champion. However, even before the season begins, there are some important changes that will be introduced in this championship, and which will concern adding two extra races. A little more than two months after the green light on the championship, in fact, the appointments on the calendar included a race for every single weekend, for a total of eight GPs in total.

Today, however, two of these weekends will see the addition of an extra race in two separate weekends, which will increase the number of challenges for the victory to ten. Specifically, the all-female category will see a Race-2 at the Miami GP and of Mexico Cityrespectively the first and the last match of the 2022 championship. A novelty, actually, not entirely new for the series, which in the past had already played a weekend with double races: in 2019, in fact, the Assen stage had included a second challenge between drivers, with the latter not valid for the championship.

On the other hand, what happened last year was different, with the Austin GP which included a second race with the assignment of points valid for the classification, exactly as it will happen this year: “Putting together a series of international races is a complex operation that requires a lot of resources – explained the Clerk of the Course Dave Ryan – as the W Series will feature the largest number of races on the calendar ever. This is a good solution, as it avoids the use of air transport and allows us to stage our support races over eight Formula 1 weekends in the most sustainable way ”.

Following on from our announcement yesterday, take a look at our updated 10 race calendar. 🗓 Full story ➡️ https://t.co/GzUi27E9Aj#WSeries pic.twitter.com/ag1kM44RP2 – W Series (@WSeriesRacing) March 31, 2022