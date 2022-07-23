Jamie Chadwick doesn’t stop. The Briton, who had taken pole before being relegated to third after receiving a two-place penalty for crossing the pitlane exit line, has achieved her fifth consecutive win this season and is getting closer to third title. in the W Sereis.

Chadwick managed to overtake Nerea Marti, who hadn’t started well and then overtook Visser, who had inherited pole, inside turn 3 with a big braking.

Withstanding pressure from the Dutchman after two safety car neutralizations, Chadwick has maintained her perfect score for this season.

Visser was relegated to fourth place towards the end of the race, with Belen Garcia taking second place for her first podium in the series, while Nerea Marti secured third place after starting second.

The safety car intervened on the first lap after a contact between Abbie Eaton, Marta Garcia and Belen Garcia, with the Scuderia W Eaton driver trying to pass through the pair before making contact.

The accident ended Eaton’s race, with Marta Garcia relegating to seventh, while Belen Garcia came out unscathed from third.

The race resumed 20 minutes from the end, with Chadwick resisting Visser in the restart before quickly building a good lead.

The race, however, was immediately neutralized once again after the collision between Chloe Chambers and Emely de Heus at Turns 3 and 4, with the latter attempting to dive inside and receiving a 10 second penalty per stop. / go for the accident.

The safety car was used for five minutes, with Visser approaching Chadwick on the main straight at the restart, briefly taking the lead inside Turn 1, before the double champion took the lead with a pass at the top. outside of curve 2.

Belen Garcia managed to overtake Marti and take the second position, while Alice Powell and Fabienne Wohlwend fought for the fifth position, conquered by the British after starting from 11th place.

By lap eight out of 13, Chadwick had a 1.5 second lead, with Marti taking third place at Turn 11 after Visser ran wide.

Since then the Englishman has dominated by setting a lap 0.5 seconds faster than Belen Garcia in second position and, although the Quantfury Racing driver responded on the following lap, Chadwick finished with 2.3 seconds of benefit.

Alice Powell took fifth place, while Marta Garcia was satisfied with sixth after the initial contact with Eaton and her teammate Wohlwend in seventh.

Sarah Moore finished eighth, while Britons Abbi Pulling and Jess Hawkins completed the top 10.