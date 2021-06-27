The Englishman, who in 2019 won the victory in the final round of Brands Hatch and then finished third in the championship, started the season in the best possible way with a clear victory in the first race of 2021 in Austria.

In an event full of collisions and spins, Powell held the lead from the start to get the better of Sarah Moore, while Fabienne Wohlwend completed the podium, her second in the category, after recovering from ninth place.

Fourth position for rookie Belen Garcia, while the reigning champion, Jamie Chadwick, who started from eighth position following a problem in qualifying, struggled to recover a position.

At the start Ayla Agren stalled on the grid but the inconvenience did not create major problems. On the second lap, however, the Chadwick was hit in the rear in Turn 1 by Jess Hawkins finishing at the back of the group.

On lap five, Moore saw Garcia increase the pressure behind her, but the Scuderia W driver made a mistake on lap 12 by finishing long and retreating to eighth place.

A lap later it was Marta Garcia’s turn to approach the side of the track due to a problem with her car that required the safety car to enter. The safety car pitted on lap sixteen and this neutralization allowed Jamie Chadwick to move up to tenth place.

Bad luck for Visser who, after climbing up to third position, spun in Turn 1 following a contact caused by Emma Kimilainen and was relegated to last place, while the Ecurie W’s rider reported the breaking of the front wing.

This chaos allowed Wohlwend to inherit third place. On lap 19, Chadwick took eighth place after passing Nerea Marti and then climbing seventh on the next lap.

The W Series will be back on track next week, again on the Red Bull Ring track, as the F1 support category at the Austrian GP.