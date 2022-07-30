At the sixth round of the season, Jamie Chadwick’s streak of victories, unbeatable so far in the W Series season and even back from seven successes in a row, also considering the last two races of the last championship, is broken. To accomplish the feat was another British, Alice Powell, which was also the last in 2021 to prevail before the two-time champion of the category opened. Then the track was that of Zandvoort, this time it was Hungary who smiled at the 29-year-old from Oxford. Powell started from pole position and led the race always in the lead, also resisting a Safety Car in the last minutes of the race that forced her in the final laps to resist the attacks of the very strong compatriot.

Chadwick, despite the second place at the finish, it was still there great protagonist of this Saturday. Fifth match, she climbed up to the square of burden by making three spectacular overtaking on the track. In particular, the maneuver on Marta Garcia, carried out on the outside of turn 1 to gain the momentary third position, was probably the best move of the entire race. The Dutchman was placed on the third step of the podium Beitske Visser, on the second podium of the season after the other third position obtained in Miami in the opening race of the championship. Instead, Abbi Pulling disappointed, who started sixth alongside Chadwick and reached the finish line ‘only’ fifth. With this result Powell and Visser overtook her in the championship, hoisting them on an equal footing in second place in the standings. Ninth place and first points in her career, finally, for the 16-year-old Juju Noda, who is continuing in a trend of constant growth.