It was Alice Powell who broke Jamie Chadwick’s streak of success in the W Series. On the Hungaroring track, the dominatrix of the championship was the protagonist of a good comeback closed in second position behind the Englishman who won his first success of the season.

The race started behind the safety car due to the wet conditions of the track and Nerea Marti immediately experienced a moment of panic when he risked crashing while warming the tires.

When the safety car returned to the pits, Powell kept the lead followed by Beitske Visser and Marta Garcia, while Jamie Chadwick immediately started to make his way, overtaking first Nerea Marti and then Garcia herself.

Climbing to third position, the Jenner Racing rider began to push to close the gap from the first two by lapping a second faster and then getting the better of Visser after struggling for a few laps to find the necessary gap.

Once in second place, Chadwick tried to undermine Alice Powell but, also thanks to the safety car entering the track to allow the stewards to remove Bianca Bustamante’s car stopped at the entrance to the pit lane, she never found the idea to attempt the assault on the first square.

Powell was thus able to celebrate the first success of this 2022, together with the first pole of the season, which puts an end to Chadwick’s streak of consecutive victories. The Jenner Racing driver has little to complain about and thanks to this result she sees the crown of the third title ever closer.

The podium was completed with a solid Beitske Visser third and author of a solid test. The Dutchman did not have the pace of the first two but took home an important placement.

Jamie Chadwick, Jenner Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At the foot of the podium closed Marta Garcia. The Spagnola, after the overtaking suffered by Chadwick, never worried the leading trio and preceded by a few tenths an Abbi Pulling committed to keeping a Fabienne Wohlwend at bay ready to take advantage of every slightest smudging but unable to attempt the assault in the final minutes remaining after neutralization with the safety car.

The top 10 was completed with Sarah Moore in seventh place in front of Abbie Eaton, while Juju Noda, author of a good overtaking in the central stages of the race, finished in ninth position in front of Bruna Tomaselli.