The calendar for the 2022 W Series season was unveiled this morning. The all-female championship will play 8 rounds as side races to Formula 1 and for the first time will land in Japan on the Suzuka track.

The season will start in May with the appointment in Miami and then continue in Spain, England, France, Hungary, Japan and end with the final round in Mexico.

Here are the appointments of the W Series for the 2022 season:

May 6-8 Miami, USA

May 20-22 Barcelona, ​​Spain

July 1-3 Silverstone, UK

July 22-24 Le Castellet, France

July 29-31 Budapest, Hungary

October 7-9 Suzuka, Japan

21-23 October Austin, USA

October 28-30 Mexico City, Mexico

Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said, “The expansion of the W Series continues with the announcement of our 2022 racing calendar which will see us visit more circuits and countries in a single season than ever before.”

“Last year we started a historic partnership with Formula 1 and our grid proved to belong to the biggest stage in motoring. Their skills and determination have captivated audiences around the world, culminating in an exciting double end of season event in Austin where a record crowd of 400,000 attended the race weekend and saw Jamie Chadwick successfully defend his title ”.

“I am delighted that we will be returning to the Circuit of the Americas, Silverstone and Hungary in 2022, and I am thrilled to bring the W Series to Miami, Spain, France, Mexico and Japan for the first time. The latter represents another major milestone. for the W Series ”.

“We have always declared our intention to make the series a truly global movement and this calendar is the next step towards achieving that goal.

“Our end of season round at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez promises to be a very special weekend. I know our girls will once again be up to par next season, and I would like to thank Formula 1 for their continued support and commitment to create more opportunities for girls and women in the highest categories of our sport. ”

Ross Brawn said: “We are proud to announce that the W Series will continue to be a supporting series across eight Formula 1 races in 2022. It has been incredible to see the championship progress as we continue to support diversity across motorsport, and it’s exciting to see the series visit five new venues next year, including Asia. ”

“We believe it is extremely important to give everyone the opportunity to reach the highest levels of our sport, and our partnership with the W Series continues to demonstrate our determination to build greater diversity across Formula 1.”