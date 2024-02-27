Carson, California.- Great feat! The Mexican Soccer Team celebrated tonight a victory that will remain for eternity by defeating the powerful Mexican National Team in an official duel. USA on the last date of the Group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup W.

He Women's Tri showed personality and gallantry in the Dignity Health Sports Park of Carsonin California to celebrate an exceptional victory against the US Soccer to lock the first position of the Cluster TO with seven points after two wins and one tied.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

From the initial whistle the Mexico Women's National Team competed against the players of USA who were surprised by the high level of the Tricolor Feminine after being connected to the teacher's game system Pedro Lopez.

The Mexican Women's National Team He tried several times, he couldn't get it right, but with a hit from the ball he 'Maga', Jacqueline Ovalfought for the ball and managed to be in front of the goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and without accelerating he put his hat on to score a gem of a goal to overtake Mexico at 38'.

Jacquelin Ovalle scored a great goal against the USA

Twitter Mexico Women's National Team

Before the break the advantage could have been increased for the Women's National Team with a distant shot of Karla Nieto, but the ball crashed into the bar cross leaving the Aztec bank with a scream in their mouths.

In the second half, Mexico He retreated and took care of the advantage without stopping attacking. About the end, USES He was close to tying the score but the ball passed the post with a sigh. Esthefanny Barreras.

USA He took a risk for the tie and ended up neglecting his defense, Mexico He noticed it in time and after a hand service a long clearance reached the position of Mayra Pelayo (90+2').

Mexico beats the United States in Carson

Twitter Mexico Women's National Team

The front of Tijuanawho came from the bench, faced the backline to make the bicycle and cut through the inside area, where he took an unstoppable shot to Alyssa Naehersentencing 'Team USA' on this glorious night for the Women's National Team in the Concacaf Gold Cup W. 2-0 official. .

The Mexican Women's National Team got his first victory against USA in the last fourteen years. The only victory of Women's Tri about the Bars and stars had been achieved in 2010, this Monday breaks a streak of 16 games without beating the US Soccer.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.