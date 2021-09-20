Dubai-based real estate brokerage W Capital announced the launch of the “Real Estate Broker” program, which provides training opportunities for Emirati citizens in the real estate brokerage sector in cooperation with the Dubai Administrative and Real Estate Academy, the first of its kind in the UAE and the Middle East.

The program adopted by the company provides 100 training opportunities for citizens in the real estate brokerage sector through the Administrative and Real Estate Academy, provided that the trainee is a UAE national with a high school diploma, while the duration of the program is up to 15 training hours.

The company’s chairman, Walid Al-Zarouni, said that the participant in the program will receive a real estate broker certificate issued by the Real Estate Administrative Academy and a real estate broker certificate issued by the Michigan Real Estate Institute in America.

He stressed that the objective of the topic is to enable citizens to enter real estate brokerage, and it coincides with the launch of the second package of the fifty projects that focus on providing employment opportunities to citizens and providing government support to enable all citizens to work in various fields, including the real estate sector.

Al-Zarouni stated that more emphasis should be placed on the real estate sector as a magnet for citizens to work in the private sector for several reasons, because the real estate sector is diverse and has many fields and services, and it is also able to attract thousands of non-working citizens in sectors such as brokerage, real estate development and financial auditing.

Al-Zarouni said: “Contracting, real estate development, or support services in the sector can accommodate a large number of citizens who want to work in the sector or launch their project in the sector.”



