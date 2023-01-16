Member of the Human Rights Council Vyshinsky considered the new sanctions list of Ukraine absurd

Kirill Vyshinsky, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia (HRC), executive director of Rossiya Segodnya, commented on Ukraine’s new sanctions list, which includes him. His statement was published in the HRC Telegram channel.

Vyshinsky considered the list of sanctions absurd, noting that although he is “very flattered” by such “attention” from the Ukrainian authorities, the list of restrictions looks ridiculous. “In the list of sanctions against me there is a “ban on the entry of ships” and “landing of aircraft” in Ukraine. What could this mean? My fleet cannot enter Ukrainian territorial waters? Are they serious?” he asked.

Vyshinsky stressed that the adopted decree is not capable of frightening. “They wanted to scare, but only made me laugh. It seems that the orders [президенту Украины Владимиру] Zelensky is still being trained by the scriptwriters of the 95th quarter. Laughter and nothing more…” he said.

On January 15, Zelensky enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to sanction 198 Russian-connected cultural figures, journalists and bloggers. The list included, in particular, critic Sergei Sosedov, director Andrei Konchalovsky and producer Yana Rudkovskaya.