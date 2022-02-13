President of the Russian Ski Racing Federation (FLGR) Elena Vyalbe commented on the victory of the national team in the men’s relay at the Beijing Olympics. Her words convey “Match TV”.

“For the first ten minutes there was a panic at the last stage, that Sergey Ustyugov started strongly,” said the head of the federation. According to her, at that moment she thought that the skier had a super condition. Vyalbe noted that already at the second stage she was sure that everything would be fine, but she was still nervous.

The Russian team, in addition to Ustyugov, was represented by Alexei Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov and Denis Spitsov. The Russian team for the first time in modern history became the best in this discipline.

On February 11, Vyalbe announced a boycott of Norwegian journalists. noted that the refusal to communicate with media representatives was caused by statements by Norwegians about doping among Russian skiers. “Some idiots decided to become readable and covered up the failure of the first race in this way. I can’t calmly react to this, ”said the head of the federation.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20. Domestic athletes compete under the auspices of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).