President of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation Elena Vyalbe thanked the Russian athletes who won silver medals in the relay at the World Cross-Country Skiing Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

On air “Match TV” Vyalbe noted that she was happy for Yana Kirpichenko, Yulia Stupak, Tatyana Sorina and Natalya Nepryaeva. She stressed that it was not for nothing that they believed in them.

According to the president of the federation, the relay is the most unpredictable race. She recalled that everyone considered the Swedes to be favorites, but they had a “tragic race”.

Separately, she thanked Tatyana Sorina and Natalya Nepryaeva for their performances, who were seriously injured before the championship. Sorina had a ligament rupture in her left leg, and Nepryaeva broke her arm after falling at the World Cup in Falun, Sweden.

She called the Russian athletes courageous and told how she reacted to their victory. “As for the experiences, I’m used to it. When they tell me not to cry over the radio, I answer that these are good tears, ”said Vyalbe.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian women’s cross-country skiing team took second place in the 4×5 km relay at the World Championships held in Oberstdorf, Germany.