Elena Vyalbe said she did not expect anything from the IOC Executive Committee regarding the admission of Russians

President of the Russian Ski Racing Federation Elena Vyalbe appreciated the upcoming Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which should discuss the option of admitting Russian athletes to international tournaments. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

Vyalbe said that she does not expect anything from the IOC and does not observe what is happening. “I live for today. What I want, they still will not accept, ”she emphasized.

On March 11, the Guardian reported that the UK authorities had asked major sponsors of the Olympic Games to put pressure on the IOC to prevent Russian athletes from competing. It was noted that London turned to Coca-Cola, Intel, Samsung and Visa.

On January 25, the IOC announced that it was considering the possibility of individual admission to competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes. It was noted that only athletes who did not support the conduct of a special operation in Ukraine and did not violate anti-doping rules will be able to get permission to compete in international tournaments.