You can say what you want about Volkswagen, but at least they have not missed the boat with the rise of EVs. They had the e-Golf and the e-up early on, now they have the ID models and they are already preparing a new batch of EVs. This while some manufacturers have only just started with electric cars.

We have known for some time that the Germans are working on the SSP platform, which should succeed the MEB platform. That’s the architecture that currently underpins all ID models, plus the Cupra Born, Skoda Enyaq and Audi Q4 e-tron.

The first car on the new SSP platform was supposed to arrive in 2026, but that schedule has recently come under pressure. There was talk of a postponement to 2028 or 2029. However, big boss Oliver Blume announced today that Volkswagen is still aiming for 2026.

The SSP platform (actually double, because SSP stands for Scalabe Systems Platform) should be a big leap forward compared to the current platform. For example, the average loading time from 10 to 80% should be 12 minutes. With the current models that is 35 minutes.

In terms of software, it also needs to be a major upgrade. For example, SSP must enable level 4 autonomous driving. Large powers are also no problem, because Oliver Blume talks about powers of up to 1,700 hp. You don’t have to count on that with your next Volkswagen, but Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley might be able to do something with this.

2026 will take a while, but fortunately there will be an intermediate step in the form of the MEB+ platform. This should enable charging capacities of up to 200 kW. Volkswagen also talked about a range of up to 700 km in December, but the ID.7 even though. The profit of MEB+ seems to be mainly in the loading.

