The conflict in Ukraine triggered by the Russian invasion, indeed: with each passing day the war seems to be getting more and more bloody, and the hypothesis of a diplomatic solution seems to be very distant today. Which does not make most of the car companies operating in at least one of the two countries smile: the consequences deriving from the conflict they make themselves felt and not a little in many respects, from the impact on sales and production to that on supply chains and supplies. The situation is far from rosy therefore, and in view of the future nothing good is expected.

Meanwhile, Herbert Diess raises the alarm for Volkswagen: the risks for the supply of gas deriving from the war in Ukraine represent one serious threat for the company’s main plant located in Wolfsburg. As Reuters pointed out, Volkswagen launched its offensive in 2018 that Wolfsburg’s two main power plants would be modernized to switch from coal to gas, which the same company said would be the long-term option. respectful of the environment. The war in Ukraine, however, is changing all scenarios, and so the CEO of the German group would have warned that VW itself will continue temporarily to base its energy supply in Wolfsburg on coal-fired power plans. The times, however, have not been defined at the moment.

Meanwhile, again in relation to the war in Ukraine, a few days ago the Shanghai factory of the Volkswagen group has begun to gradually resume production: production volumes will constantly increase until the plant returns to full capacity, even if when this actually happens it is difficult to estimate. Volkswagen’s behavior broadly follows that held by Teslaalso forced in recent weeks to stop production at its Gigafactory in Shanghai.