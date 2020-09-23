MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – The VW (Volkswagen (VW) vz) truck subsidiary TRATON is increasing the pressure on the Munich truck and bus group MAN. The brand boards of MAN, Scania (Scania AB (B)) and Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) Caminhoes e Onibus would now have more freedom of action “in order to achieve their profitability targets,” said the new Traton boss Matthias Gründler on Wednesday Annual General Meeting in Munich. He has been leading the group since July. MAN “is not where it could be today. In order to achieve that, a restructuring of the company is inevitable,” said Gründler. He wanted to agree on a fundamental realignment of MAN with the works council as soon as possible.

Brands also have to focus more on the development of new technologies in order to become faster and more efficient. Which brand builds which competence most effectively is currently being checked. “All current development projects will be questioned and re-prioritized over the next few months,” said Gründler. In addition, the purchases should be better bundled, “here we still have room for improvement”.

MAN wants to cut 9,500 jobs – every fourth of the 36,000 worldwide. Scania plans to cut 5,000 jobs. MAN made an operating loss of 387 million euros in the first half of the year, the Traton group a total of 220 million. The industry climate is “still a long way from a sustainable recovery,” said Gründler.

Nevertheless, Traton is sticking to its goal of investing one billion euros in the electrification of trucks and buses by 2025. “From now on Scania will bring more electric vehicles onto the market every year. Also for construction site trucks and long-haul routes.” MAN is building a medium-weight electric truck in small series.

There was no news at the annual general meeting about the planned takeover of the US truck manufacturer Navistar. Traton had increased its offer in mid-September, but Navistar shareholders reacted very skeptically. Gründler emphasized that Traton currently has no access to the large profitable US market./rol/DP/men