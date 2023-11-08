As long as it is not a Wolfsburger made of beef, because then the customers will no longer like this VW Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition.

Do you remember the Volkswagen Golf Country? That was an extra sturdy Golf that stood high on its legs and was equipped with Syncro four-wheel drive. The car was a bit ahead of its time, because at the time off-roaders based on normal cars were not very popular. Nowadays, crossovers are hard to find and it is not surprising that Volkswagen has a lot of them. Only in the Netherlands we already have the T-Cross, Taigo, T-Roc, Tiguan, ID.4, ID.5, Tiguan Allspace and of course the Touareg.

Except for the Touareg, they all have the same ‘problem’. They are real asphalt tigers. The nice thing about a crossover is that you can flex a bit with some off-road skills. And that’s exactly where this one is VW Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition comes around the corner. It follows the ‘Outback’, ‘Allroad’ and ‘Cross country’ models from Subaru, Audi and Volvo. But cheaper.

Up platform

From a distance, the Taigun looks a bit like our T-Cross. In fact, initially we intended the Taigun to become the T-Cross. Ultimately, this was canceled due to the stricter demands of European consumers. The main difference: the T-Cross is on a Polo platform, the Taigun on an Up.

The Taigun is a little more efficient. This is absolutely the case in the case of the VW Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition. The car – specially intended for the Indian market – is equipped with cooler black bumpers, of course. Stickers have also been applied, good for extra horsepower and of course some street cred.

There are also black wheels, roof rails with roof racks and ‘TRAIL’ badging. You can choose from three colors: white (Candy White), silver (Reflex Silver) and gray (Carbon Steel Gray).

Price VW Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition

The sturdy exterior is supported by an equally sturdy interior. Think of a leatherette interior with TRAIL stamped into the backrest. And what about the stainless steel pedals? Also cool! In short, the VW Taigun GT Edge Trail has it all. Or well, all of them: it’s missing one thing: four-wheel drive. Although the car looks like it is ready to drive the Dakar rally, the car only has front-wheel drive.

Under the hood is a 1.5 four-cylinder in-line engine with direct injection and a turbocharger (the 1.5 TSI). This is good for 150 hp and 250 Nm. Remarkably, you shift gears manually with a six-speed gearbox. Cool!

Of course, everything depends on the price of the vehicle and hey, this cool Volkswagen is competitively priced. The VW Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is available at your door for the equivalent of 18,353 euros. At least, if you live in New Delhi, because it’s not available here. For comparison, a T-Cross with a 1.0 TSI engine is available in the Netherlands from 30,540 euros.

This article VW Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is a nice and rugged Wolfsburger first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

