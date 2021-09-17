MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – The VW truck subsidiary (Volkswagen (VW) vz) TRATON no longer wants to take MAN SE off the stock exchange this year. Traton announced on Thursday evening in Munich that the truck and bus company should initially focus on the recently announced conversion and overcoming the corona crisis. MAN should be fully integrated into Traton in 2021.

The Traton share showed little movement after the stock market, the MAN share slipped sharply.

Traton announced in February that it would take MAN off the stock exchange. On September 11th, a comprehensive austerity program was announced at the truck and bus subsidiary, which belongs to Traton and was most recently in the red./fba/la