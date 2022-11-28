After 42 years and more than 8.6 million units manufactured, the Gol will no longer be produced in 2022. To take advantage of the World Cup atmosphere, the volkswagen sent seven units of the vehicle to Germany, in a way of “returning” the defeat suffered by the Brazilian team in the 2014 World Cup.

The vehicles sent to the headquarters in Germany were manufactured in 2014, the year of the historic defeat, during the semifinal of the World Cup held in Brazil.

The joke is part of Gol’s farewell campaign that says: “there is no car more Brazilian than the Gol”. The title of the campaign is #GolDoBrasil.

Watch the video below: