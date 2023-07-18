Dhe VW T-Cross is one of the most popular cars in Germany. The small SUV always ranks at the top of the new registration statistics, in some months, for example in May, even ahead of the Golf. The 4.11 meter short T-Cross has achieved this position in just four years. A total of more than 1.2 million units have already been sold. Apparently, the format meets the wishes of many customers exactly: sitting high, no expansive body, but still good space, no excessive financial expenditure for procurement.

Now Volkswagen is sending a revised version into the race at the beginning of 2024. The material quality of the interior has been improved, the interior design has been changed, there are new assistance systems such as “Travel Assist 3”, which enables partially automated driving. From the outside, the T-Cross is immediately recognizable by the redesigned front and rear sections. Headlights, daytime running lights and rear lights in LED technology are now standard. The same applies to the now digital instruments. The new, additional touchscreen is now 20.3 centimeters in size, and there is even a screen diagonal of 23.4 centimeters for an extra charge. Important for all e-bike owners: the vertical load for the optional trailer hitch has been increased from 50 to 75 kilos.

The range of engines remains unchanged

The T-Cross, which is called Taqua or Taigun in other countries, still offers a trunk volume of up to 455 liters. The maximum is almost 1300 liters. The range of engines also remains unchanged. There is a choice of three TSI engines, diesels are not in the range. The 1.0 TSI with three cylinders offers 95 or 110 hp, the 1.5 TSI with four cylinders 150. The standard consumption is less than six liters per 100 kilometers.









picture series



New VW T-Cross

:



The Gulf in the neck



Advance sales will start in the fourth quarter of 2023. Regarding the prices, VW writes: “Despite a comprehensive upgrade, the new T-Cross will also be offered at a very attractive basic price.” It is currently 22,450 euros. However, the current T-Cross is already sold out in many European markets and will only be available in Germany for a short time. New car customers who order after the sale based on the current model will automatically receive the new T-Cross.