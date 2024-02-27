Renault is holding a first round of talks with Volkswagen for sharing the platform underlying the new Twingo. Word of Luca De Meo, CEO of the Losanga car manufacturer, interviewed on the occasion of the 2024 Geneva Motor Show which opened its doors yesterday: the Italian manager therefore opened up to a collaboration between the two automotive giants, which he sees precisely in Twingo next-generation the focal point, Reuters reported.

What we know about the new Twingo

Recall that in mid-November last year, on the occasion of Capital Market Day of Ampere, Renault has unveiled the Twingo E-Tech Electric Prototype, a concept that is the basis of the future series car. Not many details are yet known regarding the next electric city car, although we know for sure that it will be available starting from 2026 for less than 100 euros per month with an entry price of less than 20,000 euros.