2022 opens with an official recall for German marks Volkswagen and Opel. The house of Wolfsburg has in fact had to formalize an intervention on 2000 Volkswagen Polo produced between August and December 2021, while the Stellantis group brand discovered a problem on ben 21,000 Mokka-branded models.

As for Volkswagen, as reported by Car-Recalls.eu, the appeal is due to the panoramic roof of the Golf. In particular, the frame of this sliding element would not have been sufficiently fixed to the bodywork, with the risk of detaching while driving. The risks are evident, especially for vehicles and pedestrians circulating nearby.

In the case of Opel, the Mokkas to be recalled in Europe were produced between the months of February and July of 2021. The problem is related to the front wipers, which stop working when the car stops, particularly when temperatures are below three degrees Celsius. The problem is very curious, because the elements resume functioning normally once the vehicle exceeds ten kilometers per hour.

These warnings are ‘formalized’ thanks to the Safety Gate portal on the website of the European Commission. The portal, also known as Rapex, accumulates all reports relating to defects, risks and problems of non-food products, including cars.