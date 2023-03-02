VW only helps find an abducted child after payment of an overdue bill.

The technological progress in cars is unstoppable. In particular, the online services and GPS functions ensure that you can see where the car is at almost any time of the day, how fast it is going and whether the driver has the radio on and on which station.

Sometimes this causes some unpleasant feelings, because ‘people’ can see where you are with your car. Now our smartphone will reveal even more than we realize, so we shouldn’t be too difficult about that. Certainly not because all those online and GPS services also offer advantages.

Theft

We saw a good example in Chicago. There, a Volkswagen SUV (probably an Atlas) was stolen by thieves. The car was stationary in the driveway, the owner was bringing one of her children in, while her other child was still in the backseat in the child seat.

While picking up her second child, a white BMW 5 Series (F10) pulled into the driveway. One of the occupants got out and got behind the wheel of the Volkswagen as quickly as possible. The woman herself got into a scuffle with the other thief. This resulted in a fight. The woman was knocked to the ground and then hit by a car. Fortunately, she – in a seriously injured state – was still able to call the police after the Volkswagen had driven away with her child in it.

VW only helps kidnapped child after payment

In the US, Volkswagen works with Car-Net. With that mobile service it is possible to see the exact location of the car. All’s well that ends well, you might think. Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth. VW refused to cooperate. The owner still had an invoice of $ 150 outstanding for the use of mobile services in the VW. The officers tried to explain the seriousness of the matter, but Volkswagen refused to provide assistance. VW refers to the policy that they have regarding unpaid bills.

Of course, Volkswagen wanted to cooperate if the bill would be paid immediately. This whole discussion then took half an hour! In the end, the car was found, but not thanks to Volkswagen. A spokesperson for the brand explained to CBS that they have established procedures to help law enforcement where possible. The ‘procedures were violated’, so it was not possible this time.

