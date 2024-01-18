Welcome to the UK, the country where the wheel is at the wrong end, the bars close at 11pm and the main research boat Boaty McBoatface to call. Volkswagen adds another quirk. The brand asked the British public to name the yellow color on the updated T-Cross above. And to be honest: they still held back.

The public has spoken: the name for the color is 'Rubber Ducky'. An overwhelming majority, 46 percent of voters, chose the rubber duck as the new color name. T-Cross UK product manager Oliver Lowe can't help but laugh about it. “Some might say that leaving a color name to the public vote is a quack idea,” Lowe jokes in the press release.

He makes some English puns, but when we translate them they lose their power. Let's say Lowe thinks the color name is an 'eggs-cellent choice'. Let's hope Volkswagen UK starts a campaign soon to rename the T-Cross itself. We already have the winner for that: Bloaty McPoloface.