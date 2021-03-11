How did he get there? Passers-by are amazed when they see a small car on the roof of a house. Now the network is puzzling.

Viña del Mar (Chile) – Very few people ever see a “flying car”. It is therefore not surprising that a whole bunch of people has now gathered to see these pictures up close. Some residents of the Chilean coastal town of Viña del Mar promptly gathered when they learned that a VW Gol (= small car only for the Latin American market) had actually landed on the roof of a Catholic school, the Colegio Seminario San Rafael. An eyewitness also looked at the “miracle” up close and shot a video of the curious scene with his mobile phone. as reported by 24auto.de.

But how did the white small car get there? Many users on social networks such as Reddit are also wondering this. There they are of the opinion that the driver of the car, who can ultimately be safely rescued by rescue workers and, according to media reports, is uninjured, simply accelerated too much. After all, from the end of the road, from where the VW “took off”, to the roof of the house, believe it or not, it was 36 (!) Meters that the car had to overcome. But the road is extremely steep and its end could have worked like a jump. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.