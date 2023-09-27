The VW plants in Wolfsburg, Emden and Zwickau are at a standstill. The offices at the Wolfsburg headquarters are also affected. An attack from outside is considered unlikely.

EAn IT disruption paralyzed the Volkswagen Group’s central infrastructure on Wednesday. Production in several plants is at a standstill, a company spokesman confirmed, according to the “Handelsblatt”.

According to “Handelsblatt”, the cause is still unknown. The company has convened the crisis team. According to information from the newspaper, large parts of IT and also the VW manufacturing plants are said to be affected. According to the company, production is currently at a standstill at the main plant in Wolfsburg as well as in Emden, Osnabrück and Zwickau. Nothing is currently going on in the offices at the Wolfsburg headquarters either.

A spokesman told the “Handelsblatt” that there had been an “IT disruption of network components at the Wolfsburg location” since 12.30 p.m. – with implications for the vehicle producing plants. The extent of the disruption is not yet entirely clear. The “Handelsblatt” continued to write that the emergency call had failed at other locations. According to the current status, an attack from outside is considered unlikely. Volkswagen is working hard to fix the problem.