But will the VW ID2X be just as fun? We dare to doubt that.

Volkswagen cannot always be followed in terms of model strategy. Sometimes they call a thorough facelift ‘a new model’ or they just don’t position it correctly. We saw the latter, for example, with the Corrado and Phaeton. In another way, the positioning of the Volkswagen ID3 is very wonderful. This car was supposed to be the third VW in line after the Beetle and the Golf. Given that cars are becoming electric and that the ID3 is a C-segment car, it’s not a strange thought.

VW ID2X with R drive

But as is known, Volkswagen is still working on providing the Golf with a real successor, the ID 2. This will be placed on the MEB-Plus platform and will be positioned slightly below the ID3. To make it even more confusing, based on the ID there will also be a crossover, the ID2X. Like the T-Cross to the Polo and the T-Roc to the Golf, so to speak.

This ID2X will have a little more ground clearance so that old folks can start buying the car. The ID2 (and the ID2X) will be equipped with front-wheel drive as standard. This is purely for our colleague @jaapiyo to bother. But an all-wheel drive version is in the pipeline, it said Coach.

R above the GTX and GTI models

The VW ID2 R will then become the R version, but electric. And the special thing about it is that it does get four-wheel drive. Actually, a bit like it is now. So that means front-wheel drive for the standard models, then four-wheel drive for the R.

Because it is an electric car, the Wolfsburgs no longer have to deal with haldex couplings and extra axles. There is an electric motor at the front and rear.

The fast ID models are now called GTX. It will just stay that way. The ID2 and ID2X in R gear simply stand above it. Not only do the R models have a (much) more powerful engine, the R models also get more luxurious and sportier furnishings, a clearly different exterior design and of course a corresponding price tag.

Confusing? Yes. We think so too. So to recap: The ID3 remains, but is joined by an ID2. That is the electric Golf. From the ID2 comes a fast version: the ID2 R. Then r is a high variant, the ID2X. This is therefore already ‘ID2X R’. We are very curious!

Volkswagen R can use these models well. The intention is that all VW R models will be electric in 2030.

