Volkswagen is coming this year with a new electric motor, which provides more power and more range.

As the old saying goes, standing still is going backwards. This is true in the automotive industry now more than ever. Nobody can afford to sit back at the moment. Therefore has Volkswagen something new in store for the ID models.

It is a new electric motor developed by Volkswagen. This is not only more powerful, but also more efficient. With this electric motor, the range will therefore also improve.

We do not yet know what the profit will be in terms of range, but Volkswagen will already tell you how much power this powertrain has. We can count on 286 hp and 550 Nm of torque. That is significantly more than the 204 hp and 310 Nm that the current electric motors deliver.

The ID.4 and ID.5 GTX do deliver more power (299 hp), but they need two electric motors for that. Moreover, these engines together still deliver less torque (460 Nm). The new electric motor from Volkswagen is therefore a serious upgrade.

To make things not only more powerful, but also more efficient, Volkswagen has improved the cooling, among other things. This should ensure that a better range will be possible in the future. That is of course a bonus.

If you would like a Volkswagen with 550 Nm on the rear wheels, you don’t have to wait very long. VW promises that the new powertrain will be introduced this year. This will be sometime in the fourth quarter. It is not yet known which model will get the scoop.

This article VW ID models get 550 Nm of torque on the rear wheels appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#models #torque #rear #wheels