In the last decade, one of the top three attractive little cars was the VW Up, shaped like a pack of toast, blessed with enormous practical talents at just 3.60 meters short and almost as classless in appearance as a Golf. Nevertheless, it’s over now, Volkswagen is taking the Up out of its range. The order books are already closed. If you still want to get hold of one, you’ll have to hope for stock at one of the dealers.

“Simply too expensive”

By the way, they are not happy about the decision, as their car dealerships are designed for a certain sales volume. “Production of the Up and the E-Up at the Bratislava plant will end in the fourth quarter,” says VW. Brand boss Thomas Schäfer cites rules for cybersecurity in new cars that will take effect in mid-2024. They would have required a new electronics architecture, which would have been “simply too expensive”.









The electrically powered Up in particular has recently made a name for itself because, although it was, as usual, more expensive than its counterpart with a petrol engine, it was still one of the few electric cars for less than 30,000 euros. Government subsidies for purchases had meanwhile caused such high demand that Volkswagen temporarily stopped the possibility of ordering. The price was then raised and production was at a standstill.

At first the customers were blown away. Now it’s the up. Anyone who considers small cars to be pillars of social mobility has reason to worry. Sometimes it is the next emissions standard Euro 7, sometimes crash safety, sometimes required assistance systems that are cited as a reason for a discontinuation. The rules are becoming increasingly strict. At least for the little ones, what was considered normal for a long time no longer seems to be working: the legislature tightens the reins, the industry complains – and then finds a solution.







The next round of pranks is already lurking, just think of the demise of the Ford Fiesta. The VW Polo is also threatened with an end. Comparably useful and affordable electricians? Not in sight.