AThe male ideal of beauty is a strong body with broad shoulders and a slim waist; some people put a lot of effort into looking like this. When it comes to cars, it’s the other way around. It’s not just lovers of sporty models who prefer a wide base with thick wheels, the structure almost always tapers towards the top. This is attractive, but not practical, because it means that space is lost in relation to the floor space, and even vehicles with a lot of elbow room sometimes feel cramped at the head. Vertical walls provide a solution and a fantastic feeling of space, although the car then resembles a box.

The large commercial vehicles are consistently designed this way. The principle also works with compact cars in the form of high-roof station wagons, a mixture of vans and passenger cars, the typical representative of which is the Volkswagen Caddy, which has now been built in its fifth version since 1979. It is based on the Golf VIII platform, but has a rigid axle at the rear. If you don’t mind the appearance, you will find a vehicle that is, above all, practical.