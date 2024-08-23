Wir haben nie gesagt, dass wir im VW-Konzern alle Batterien, die wir benötigen, selbst herstellen wollen. Geplant war von Anfang an, dass wir die Hälfte selbst fertigen und die andere Hälfte zukaufen.

Warum gibt VW überhaupt so viel Geld für eigene Batterien aus, wenn Sie die auch von Zulieferern kriegen?

Weil die Batterie eine Kerntechnologie des Elektroautos ist. Die ist so wichtig wie der Motor beim Benziner oder Diesel. Aber heute ist die Autoindustrie fast vollständig abhängig von asiatischen Batterieherstellern. Das müssen wir ändern.

Prognosen sagen, dass es nächstes Jahr, wenn die erste VW-Zellfabrik starten soll, weltweit fünfmal so viel Produktionskapazität für Batterien gibt, wie benötigt wird.

Wichtige Wettbewerber wie Tesla und BYD machen aus guten Gründen ihre eigenen Batterien. Wenn wir in der Batterietechnik in eine Führungsrolle kommen wollen, so wie heute in der Verbrennungstechnik, dann müssen wir sie selbst in die Hand nehmen. Im Moment ist es bildlich gesprochen so: Die westlichen Autohersteller sind nur Passagiere, die hinten im Bus mitfahren. Wohin dieser fährt, das entscheiden andere. Wir müssen selbst ans Lenkrad. Volkswagen hat den Anspruch, bei der Batterie ein Technologieführer zu werden – so wie wir das beim Verbrennungsmotor auch sind.

Sie haben allerdings 2021 den Bau von sechs Zellfabriken angekündigt, fünf eigene und eine beim schwedischen Partner Northvolt. Jetzt sind neben Northvolt nur noch drei eigene geplant. Backen Sie kleinere Brötchen?

Wir hatten mit unserer Batteriesparte Power Co ursprünglich fünf Zellfabriken mit jeweils bis zu 40 Gigawattstunden pro Jahr geplant, in Summe also bis zu 200 Gigawattstunden. Rechnerisch reicht das für rund 2,5 Millionen E-Autos. Dann ist Nordamerika durch die staatliche Förderung und den niedrigen Strompreis ein hochinteressanter Produktionsstandort geworden. Darauf haben wir reagiert und die Kapazitäten neu verteilt. Wir bauen jetzt weniger Batteriefabriken, dafür aber eine sehr große im kanadischen Ontario. An den drei Standorten in Salzgitter, Valencia und Ontario planen wir aktuell mit bis zu 170 Gigawattstunden.

Und damit weniger als die 200 Gigawattstunden, die mal geplant waren.

Bis 2030 ist ja noch Zeit. Bei Bedarf können wir unsere Standorte in Valencia und Ontario problemlos erweitern. In Salzgitter ist dagegen schon aus Platzgründen eine Erweiterung schwierig. Ob der Ausbau in Spanien und Kanada kommen wird, weiß ich heute noch nicht. Aber in den sechs Jahren bis 2030 ist das sicherlich machbar, wenn es gebraucht wird.

Rücken Sie hier gerade von Ihrem 200-Gigawattstunden-Ziel ab?

Nein. Unser Ziel ist nach wie vor realistisch, aber es ist nicht in Stein gemeißelt, der Bau von Batteriezellfabriken ist ja kein Selbstzweck. Der Ausbau der Werke wird davon abhängen, wie sich der Markt für E-Autos entwickelt. Wir sind flexibel.

Derzeit zögern die Kunden mit dem Umstieg aufs E-Auto. Hat VW zu einseitig auf das batterieelektrische Fahren gesetzt?

Dieser Vorwurf ärgert mich immer wieder. Wir haben früh auf die E-Mobilität gesetzt. Unter den etablierten Autoherstellern ist Volkswagen mit am besten aufgestellt, keiner verkauft mehr E-Fahrzeuge. Gleichzeitig verfügen wir weiter über ein starkes Geschäft mit herkömmlichen Fahrzeugen und Plug-in-Hybriden. Wir können deshalb viel flexibler reagieren als Hersteller, die nur das eine oder das andere bauen. Die Märkte entwickeln sich ja sehr unterschiedlich. In China wurden im Juli erstmals mehr Elektroautos als Verbrenner verkauft.

Thomas Schmall, 60, has been Chief Technology Officer of the Volkswagen Group since 2021. Daniel Pilar

But in Europe and the USA, sales of electric cars are not going so well. Aren’t you worried at all about the capacity utilization of your new battery factories?

There is flexibility here. We are not building our factories all at once, but are doing it step by step in blocks of 20 gigawatt hours each. We planned this from the beginning. If the demand is not there yet, I can postpone the construction of a block and, for example, in Valencia initially only build 20 gigawatt hours instead of 40 or 60. Our biggest problem at the moment is a completely different one.

We all agree that the future belongs to e-mobility. This transformation is costing our industry a lot of energy. Despite this, customers are currently being made extremely uncertain by various sides. They are being told: We don’t yet know whether the electric car will prevail. I simply cannot understand that.

Some are relying on operating combustion engines with climate-friendly synthetic e-fuels.

Of course we are also looking at e-fuels, which will play a role in certain markets and for existing vehicles. But in the mass market they will not be available in the necessary quantities and at affordable prices.

In German politics, the CDU/CSU, FDP and AfD are demanding that new cars with combustion engines be allowed to be sold in the EU beyond 2035. So are they wrong?

The ban is not the decisive point. The real question is: will we be able to convince customers to buy electric cars because of the advantages they offer?

So you have no problem with the fact that politicians are taking a stand against the combustion engine ban?

I do have a problem with that, because it suggests that there are better technological alternatives to battery-electric drives, which is definitely not the case for new cars in the volume segment. Manufacturers need planning security. We have invested billions and are working towards only offering new electric vehicles in Europe from 2035. And we have to be honest: If we postpone electrification, it will be difficult to reduce our CO 2 -targets. When it comes to climate protection in car traffic, there is no alternative to the electric car.

Competitors see things differently. BMW boss Oliver Zipse warns that the industry is making itself vulnerable to blackmail by committing to battery-electric cars.

You become dependent when you let go of the battery. Again: we need clear framework conditions, a direction in which we are marching. We cannot say today that we want to go north, and tomorrow say we are going east, and the day after tomorrow we are going south. Then we will be going in circles.

It is said that Germans are hesitant about electric cars because there are not enough charging stations. Is that true?

This is now primarily a question of communication. In reality, the number of charging stations is much better than many people believe. Roughly speaking, we currently have around 115,000 fuel pumps for combustion vehicles in Germany, but more than 150,000 public charging points for electric cars. Of course there is still a lot to do, but we do not live in a desert without charging infrastructure.

For many customers, electric cars are still too expensive because of the expensive batteries. When will they be cheap enough for electric cars to be able to keep up with combustion engines?

The decisive factors for battery costs are the raw materials and battery chemistry. Iron phosphate batteries, so-called LFP cells, are significantly cheaper than the NMC cells that dominate in Europe. We will therefore soon have this technology in our portfolio.

Tesla and Chinese manufacturers have been installing LFP batteries for a long time. Have the Europeans missed this trend?

I wouldn’t say that, we just had different priorities at first. In the first few years of e-mobility in Europe, the main focus was on the greatest possible range, and that can be achieved with the more expensive NMC batteries. But many drivers have now realized that these ranges are not that important to them.

Would you choose LFP batteries earlier if you had to decide again today?

Yes. The entry-level segment of electric cars requires cheaper batteries.

Will you be producing LFP batteries when your first battery factory starts in Salzgitter at the end of 2025?

I don’t want to say anything about that today, as that would be doing the competition a favor. I will just say this: Our standard cell is flexible. The factories are designed in such a way that we can switch from NMC to LFP within a few weeks.

And when will you build the first solid-state battery that allows for greater range and faster charging?

Still in this decade.

How dependent are your battery factories on Chinese raw materials?