They can certainly draw beautiful cars, those designers of today.

Designing a beautiful car is not that difficult. It is especially difficult to design a nice production car. It must meet all possible requirements and fit within a certain design philosophy. As a designer, your freedom is restricted in all kinds of ways.

A number of car designer friends therefore decided to join forces and design their own car in their spare time. Grigori Butin (ex-Volkswagennow NIO) was responsible for the exterior, while Qiuchen Lee (interior designer at BMW) did the inside. They received help from Tiago Aiello, who works at Volvo.

The result is the Aegis, a beautiful sports coupe with classic proportions. Because that is of course what you design when you are given complete freedom as a designer. Then you won't design an EV that is much too high and has a short nose.

This car is not designed for an existing brand, but some features of existing models can be seen. From the rear it looks like a cross between an Aston Martin DB11 and a Ferrari Roma. But that's not a bad thing at all. If your girlfriend is a cross between Natalie Portman and Monica Bellucci, you're not going to complain.

This car proves that contemporary designers can really design beautiful cars. When they work for the boss, they only have to comply with the wishes of the market (and the marketing department). And they usually don't want nice coupes, unfortunately.

Perhaps unnecessarily, but this Aegis will not be built. It is purely a hobby project of the aforementioned designers. Can they make something beautiful again?

