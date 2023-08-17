Home page World

From: Simon Mones

VW sold the most electric cars from January to July. This is evident from the KBA figures. But the favorite car of the Germans is a combustion engine.

Not so long ago it was announced that Volkswagen Electric car production in Emden has been curtailed due to weak demand. Apart from that, things are going quite well for the Wolfsburg carmaker. After all, you could take the top position in pure electric cars in Germany from Tesla recapture.

With 41,475 new registrations in the first seven months of the year pushed Volkswagen again just ahead of the US competitors. Tesla sold 40,289 cars in the same period. This is the result of a report by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). In the first half of 2023 and also in 2022 as a whole, Tesla was clearly ahead.

When it comes to new registrations of electric cars, Volkswagen leaves Tesla, Mercedes, Audi and BMW behind

Mercedes (20,613 new registrations) and Audi (16,786) follow at a clear distance in the places behind (information as of the end of July). bmw was pleased about a strong increase in sales figures and sold 15,987 Stromer. The Munich carmaker is just ahead Hyundai (15.411).

In the first half of the year, Volkswagen sold more than 40,000 electric cars. © Peter Steffen/dpa

Overall, the Federal Motor Transport Authority registered 268,926 first-time registrations of purely electric cars from January to July. With combustion engines, the number was a good 1.64 million new registrations. The sales figures were better than previously assumed.

There is still a long way to go for electric cars: VW Golf remains the favorite of Germans

The sales figures from Volkswagen show according to the Mirror but also that the road to the desired dominance of electric cars is still a long way off. The ID.4 and ID.5 are long before the Polo, but they cannot match the registration numbers of the Golf, Passat, Tiguan or T-Roc.

The two electric cars accounted for just 7.1 percent of Volkswagen’s new car sales from January to July. In July, the share of ID.4 and ID.5 rose to more than nine percent. For comparison: the Golf alone had a share of 14.7 percent. So it’s not surprising that it remains the Germans’ favorite car with 44,500 new registrations. Closely followed by the T-Roc (42,400). (With material from the dpa)