In most cases, the transition from an old to a new model is progress. In the context of progress, you sometimes make the wrong choice, as Volkswagen has done. The Golf VII was (and is) an almost perfect car, soberly considered. Well, then it may happen that the successor is slightly less good and that turned out to be the case with the Golf VIII.

Much of the criticism comes from the interior. Not only is that more sober and less attractive than before, the operation leaves a lot to be desired. That is not only something that complaining journalists have concocted, but Volkswagen itself gives this then.

Thomas Schäfer frankly admits to the British Coach that the interior of Volkswagens is not at the desired level.

It certainly did damage. We had frustrated customers who shouldn’t be frustrated. We spent a lot of time on what features the customer touches during the ride. Then we made a sequence of them. Which functions should be on buttons? Which can be accommodated in the screen? Thomas Schäfer, acknowledges the damage.

They don’t seem gentle. A huge team was allowed to provide feedback. Based on all that data, Volkswagen has made an overview. A fairly large one, of course:

It ended up being an excel sheet the size of a room, but yes, you have to do it. Thomas Schäfer, print out excel sheets.

The improvements to come will not result in an overload of buttons. Nowadays cars have so many functions that it is no longer possible to make a unique button for each function. Volkswagen will, however, bring back the most important buttons.

The haptic controls will most likely be dropped and replaced by real rubber buttons. Tasty. Furthermore, the ‘sliders’ for the temperature are replaced by real controls. The infotainment system must also become clearer and more intuitive.

Which models? And when?

According to Schäfer, it has always been Volkswagen’s strength that the interiors were high-quality and well thought-out. Everyone is immediately at home and knows instinctively where everything is. He has a point there, because although a Volkswagen was boring and sober, you knew exactly how everything worked.

So which Volkswagens are going to benefit from this? Basically all models coming up. The first is the Volkswagen ID2, followed by the new Passat, Tiguan and the refreshed Golf. They are all planned for the second half of this year or early next year.

