Giakoumakis played at VVV-Venlo in the 2020/2021 season and immediately became top scorer in the Eredivisie with 29 goals in 33 games. It resulted in a transfer to Celtic for the Greek. The Scottish club paid about 2.5 million euros for the striker, who now leaves for Atlanta United for more than four million euros. He scored 26 goals in 57 games for the Scottish club. With thirteen goals, Giakoumakis also became the top scorer in the Scottish league last season.

Part of the transfer fee of more than four million euros also goes to VVV-Venlo, which stipulated a resale percentage when selling Giakoumakis, who signs a contract in the United States until the end of 2026. The sell-through rate is reported to be between ten and fifteen percent.

“Georgios is a player who has been on the club’s radar for some time and we are delighted to bring him to Atlanta. He is a strong striker who loves to get into the penalty area and score goals. He plays with a high intensity, works hard and is someone we believe will help the team, both in attack and in defence. We are delighted to welcome him to the club and integrate him into the squad,” said vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra on the club website. See also France and Algeria announce a “renewed partnership”, after 60 years of independence

