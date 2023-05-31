VVV-Venlo has failed to take a big step towards the final of the play-offs for a place in the premier league. The number seven in the Kitchen Champion Division had the better of the game against Almere City – which played with ten men for a while after a red card for VVV club icon Danny Post – but got stuck at 1-1. The return is in Almere on Saturday.

