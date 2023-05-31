VVV-Venlo has failed to take a big step towards the final of the play-offs for a place in the premier league. The number seven in the Kitchen Champion Division had the better of the game against Almere City – which played with ten men for a while after a red card for VVV club icon Danny Post – but got stuck at 1-1. The return is in Almere on Saturday.

As number three of the regular season, Almere was the favourite, but coach Alex Pastoor’s team made a faded impression and was already behind after seven minutes. In addition, some luck was involved for VVV, because Mitchell van Rooijen’s effort was changed in such a way that keeper Nordin Bakker had no chance.

Almere's equalizer was not long in coming, also with a deflected shot. Anthony Limbombe, who saved his team from elimination against FC Eindhoven on Friday, hit the target in the 29th minute, after which little more happened in the first half.

After the break, VVV had opportunities to take control of the game, but good opportunities were wasted on Nick Venema and Rick Ketting. Almere kept the ranks closed, especially when it had to continue with ten men twenty minutes before the end due to a red card for Danny Post (VVV player from 2013 to 2022). Despite 9 minutes of extra time, the home team was unable to find a hole in the defense.

Pastor angry about red card

The fact that Almere ended up with ten men was completely unjustified in the eyes of Almere coach Pastoor. “It is two people who slide into each other. Then you can hit each other. This happens a hundred times in a training session,” he responded to ESPN. “Football is a contact sport, although we are very far from it. There is almost no tackling anymore. It seems to be part of this time.”

The other finalist of the play-offs must come from the double meeting between NAC and FC Emmen. The number six of the Kitchen Champion Division and sixteen of the Eredivisie will face each other in Breda on Wednesday evening (6.45 pm). Heracles Almelo and PEC Zwolle immediately promoted, Cambuur and FC Groningen take a step back.

