Using the rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQRGJGJFKGKD+-= community. Every year you see companies apply logos and slogans for a certain period of time to show their support for the group. There’s probably no commercial reason behind that, of course.

Rainbow crosswalks

However, it is not only companies that don the rainbow suit. The cheerful color combination is also reflected in Dutch traffic. To the chagrin of Veilig Verkeer Nederland (VVN) in the Telegraph today. The organization believes that traffic rules should radiate uniformity. Municipalities that suddenly turn zebra crossings into a rainbow should not be possible, they believe at VVN. It could cause confusion. It can also distract.

Priority; may or may not

Talk about uniformity. The colorful pedestrian crossings are not the only problem for the organization. There is also everything but uniformity with regard to priority. In one Dutch municipality, cyclists do have priority on a roundabout, while in another municipality there are shark teeth. VVN would like to see one rule for all municipalities: namely that cyclists always have priority. This should prevent or at least reduce confusion and accidents.

Mopeds

Netherlands rule country. Because it doesn’t stop there. There are also different rules per municipality for light mopeds. In one municipality you always have to drive on the road, while in the other municipality you can use the cycle path. Another irritating confusion.

In Utrecht they make it even more fun. There you are not allowed to use the bike path with a light moped, but there is an exception for the speed pedelec (45 km/h). We can’t make it more fun..

Cabinet on

A future cabinet to dive into rule land. Municipalities make decisions based on the available legislation. Ultimately, however, decisions must be made from national politicians in order to guarantee uniformity.

Photo credit: Paul2 via Wikimedia Commons

