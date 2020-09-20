Highlights: CBI is mainly investigating the transactions of Rs. 12 in the deal of 12 helicopters.

He listed a total of 15 names in his supplementary report filed in the special court.

Sandeep and Sanjeev Tyagi, relatives of SP Tyagi, accused of money laundering of bribe money

new Delhi

In the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam case, the CBI has alleged in its Supplementary Charge Sheet that two relatives of former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi received a sum of Rs five crore in bribes from fake companies and banking channels. Money Laundering done. Giacomino Saponaro, the then Managing Director (MD) of AgustaWestland International Limited, has also been named in the charge sheet as the accused.



CBI took 15 names in the charge sheet

In its supplementary charge sheet filed in a special court, the CBI has taken 15 names (of individuals and companies). The CBI is probing the money transactions mainly in favor of AgustaWestland in the deal of Rs 3,600 crore for the purchase of 12 helicopters. These helicopters were purchased for the purpose of being used for the movement of VIPs like Prime Minister, President, Vice-President and Minister of Defense. The company was not initially involved in the race due to the 6,000-meter operational capacity being fixed for the operation of helicopters.



Monday hearing

This supplementary charge sheet was filed on Friday night on behalf of the Special Investigation Team, about three years after the first charge sheet was filed under the tenure of Rakesh Asthana, the then Special Director of the CBI. In the first charge sheet, former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi was named as an accused in the scam. The court will hear the matter on Monday.



CBI asks permission to run case against former defense secretary and former CAG

Screws on these two relatives of Tyagi



According to the CBI investigation on the bribe transaction, Sandeep and Sanjeev Tyagi, relatives of SP Tyagi, acquired Kolkata-based company Manik Agency Private Limited in 2009 through their New Delhi-based company Neelmadhav Consultants Private Limited. Its purpose was to hide the amount of bribe received through banking company through fake company and fake bank accounts.



Tyagi brothers did sports like this

The Tyagi brothers allegedly worked with other accused – Narendra Kumar Jain and Rajesh Kumar Jain of Kolkata who formed shell companies. Along with this, Sunil Kothari, the then Managing Director of Om Metal Infotech Pvt Ltd was also involved with him, who allegedly opened fake accounts in various banks.



CBI charge

The agency alleged that the Tyagi brothers gave Jain and Kothari five crores of black money (bribe) of bribe, which they returned to them as white money by showing them the alleged business transactions. The CBI alleged that it traced the conversation between the alleged middleman Guido Ralph Hashke and Carlo Gerosa, establishing that AgustaWestland bribed Sandeep Tyagi.

Officials said that in this conversation, Sandeep Tyagi is allegedly being described as a trustworthy man who has deep contacts in Delhi. The supplementary charge sheet also shows Giacomino Saponaro, then managing director of AgustaWestland International Limited, as an accused.