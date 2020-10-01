new Delhi: A B777 aircraft specially built for the visit of the President, Vice President and Prime Minister reached India from America today. The aircraft was to be handed over to Air India by the aircraft manufacturer Boeing in August itself, but it was delayed due to technical reasons.

This aircraft is equipped with advanced communication system, which provides audio and video communication function in mid-air without being hacked. An official said that during the VVIP trip, the B777 aircraft will be flown by Indian Air Force pilots, not Air India pilots. Presently the President, Vice President and Prime Minister of India travel by Air India B747 aircraft.

What is special about this aircraft?

– This aircraft has been prepared by American company Boeing and it has been made very advanced for safety. It is being told that this aircraft cannot be dropped from missiles either.

The front part of this special aircraft has an EW jammer which blocks the signal of the enemy’s radar and the missile target is missed.

– The missile approach system in the rear of the aircraft alerts any missile when it is fired. In addition, this missile gives information about how far it is coming, at what speed, and at what height.

In addition, it has flares to protect against heat sink missiles. As the name itself suggests, these are missiles that are attracted to heat, so much heat comes out from these flares that can confuse the direction of the missile.

– It also has a mirror ball system, its job is to block the infrared signal, because today’s modern missiles run through the infra red navigation system, it blocks their signal, causing the missile to fail.

– Not only this, it is also equipped with the most modern and secure satellite communication system i.e. through this VVIP can not only keep in touch on the ground but can communicate in any corner of the world. Being very safe, their conversation cannot be taped.