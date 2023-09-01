The VVD wants to revive compulsory military service. This is stated in the draft election program that was presented on Friday morning. The VVD advocates voluntary conscription according to the Swedish model.

Conscription has never been abolished in the Netherlands. However, since 1 May 1997, no young people have been called up for it. The VVD wants to make a start with that. According to the party, this is necessary to strengthen our armed forces.

In Sweden, military service was successfully reintroduced a few years ago. The VVD wants to copy that Swedish model. The intention is that not all boys will be called up anymore. Instead, all young people, including girls, will receive a questionnaire at home when they turn 18. They are asked if they are willing to do military service. Suitable and motivated young people can then be employed for a year on a voluntary basis. In Sweden, this led to thousands of registrations.

In the draft election programme, the VVD also calls for stricter rules for migration. Which is not surprising: at the beginning of July the cabinet fell when the VVD and the ChristenUnie could not agree on a stricter asylum policy. The party has dusted off the proposals of that time: what coalition partner ChristenUnie did not want at the time, the VVD still proposes. For example, the party wants to align the rules for the reception and admission of asylum seekers with those in neighboring countries. This would mean, for example, that it would be more difficult for refugees to bring their families to the Netherlands. See also Berlin police are preparing for Selenskyj's visit

The VVD will not support the so-called compulsory law of its own Secretary of State Eric van der Burg, said party leader Dilan Yesilgöz. The law would force municipalities to receive asylum seekers, but the VVD wanted measures to limit the influx in return. Now that they are no longer due to the fall of the cabinet, the VVD no longer wants the compulsory law.

The party also wants to admit fewer foreign students and stricter rules for labor migrants. Foreign workers who lose their jobs here and get into trouble must be actively helped to return home.

The VVD also wants to amend the UN Refugee Convention, as a result of which the Netherlands will mainly be legally bound to receive refugees from the region. Two and a half years ago, a special committee advised against this because it is not promising and requires an enormous diplomatic effort.



The election program is not a hard break with the past: it does not seem to contain major changes in direction. Yesilgöz also acknowledged this in so many words during the presentation. “But I do have the feeling that the oxygen has disappeared from society. It’s about the fact that we’ve come across each other. That’s the old politics I want to get rid of. But also, for example, because rules suffocate us.”

Yesilgöz also hammered on the theme that PvdA/GroenLinks leaders Frans Timmermans and Pieter Omtzigt focus on: that of social security. Yesilgöz: ,,I want to be there for people who work hard and can hardly make ends meet.”

Also striking in the election program is that the VVD advocates a reduction in excise duties on petrol. Just this week, the outgoing cabinet – with the VVD – decided not to reduce that tax, while it will rise sharply on 1 January. The price at the pump threatens to reach an international record high. If the VVD wants to live up to the words in the program, the first chance in the debate is after Prinsjesdag. The party can then take the lead in reducing the excise duty. See also Scoop: healthcare worker with lung covid wins court case, institution must compensate damage

