He could not completely hide his jealousy, a few hours after the European Union had reached an agreement in principle on new asylum and migration rules. “If you have asylum seekers in your area, you have to spread them out evenly… the idea is…”, outgoing State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) summarized the European breakthrough. He threw his arms in front of him in apologetic despair.

The message was clear: they succeeded there in Brussels. Stricter and faster border procedures, more mandatory solidarity between Member States and the quicker return of failed asylum seekers should enable Europe to get a 'control over migration'. It took seven years of arguing.

Almost all political parties in the House of Representatives also want a grip on migration, especially when it comes to asylum. The Rutte IV cabinet fell in early July due to irreconcilable disagreement over a proposed influx restriction: VVD wanted to make it more complicated for war refugees to bring their family members to the Netherlands, the Christian Union refused to cooperate.

Since the elections, the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB have been talking to each other, in the hope that a coalition can be formed quickly. These parties, good for 88 seats, want to give priority to inflow restrictions for asylum seekers. Deterred by stricter asylum policy, they must want to take a wide berth around the Dutch internal border. Only then do the parties want to talk about solving the current asylum reception crisis, for example with the help of the dispersal law, which has been the subject of intense discussion for almost a year and a half. The Senate will debate and vote on the law in mid-January. The forming parties see no point in 'forcing' municipalities, or want substantive measures to be devised first to support the arrival of asylum seekers. The PVV is in favor of an asylum stop, which is not realistic under current laws and regulations.

VVD MEP Malik Azmani, who took part in the negotiations for the EU pact, says that the new European rules will have an effect on the number of asylum seekers coming to the Netherlands: according to him, this will decrease due to the supposed deterrent effect of an accelerated border procedure for 'disadvantaged' asylum seekers. These are people who come from countries where the chance of a successful asylum application is less than 20 percent. The idea is also that traveling to other countries in Europe will become more difficult, because these people will be detained, not excluding families with children. The pact, which still needs to be drafted into laws and regulations, will enter into force from 2026. Only then will it become clear whether member states, especially those at the European external borders, adhere to the agreements.

On Wednesday, the new House of Representatives debated immigration and asylum policy for the first time, and it became clear that VVD, NSC and BBB do not respond unanimously to the new European rules. VVD MP Ruben Brekelmans is “delighted” and sees the pact – like fellow party member Azmani – as an important instrument for fewer asylum seekers in the Netherlands.

Mona Keijzer of BBB is “not yet that enthusiastic about the deal” – she does not assume that it will “fundamentally change the influx into the Netherlands”. NSC wants “first that the EU pact can prove its effectiveness,” said Caspar Veldkamp.

'One ounce less'

NSC MP Veldkamp had a difficult time during his first debate as asylum spokesperson. He was bombarded by ChristenUnie, GroenLinks-PvdA, CDA and Volt with questions about a motion which he had submitted last week with PVV, VVD and BBB. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte had to report from these parties to the European Council of Government Leaders that the Netherlands wants an opt-out for new agreements in the field of asylum and migration. The parties were responding to plans by the European Parliament regarding the EU functioning treaty to be changed in such a way that proper treatment of migrants is established. Veldkamp spoke of “a far-reaching treaty change”.

The criticism on Wednesday was that the parties (led by Veldkamp) want to frustrate European integration in the areas of migration and asylum with their wish for an opt-out, while cooperation is desperately needed. Veldkamp explained that with the motion he wanted to highlight that in the European Union it can also be “an ounce less” instead of always more. He could hardly hide his surprise at the course of the debate: towards the end of his contribution, Veldkamp sneered that he thought he was there as a member of the Justice and Security Committee, while according to him the debate looked more like one of the European -Commission.

VVD does not place its hope solely on European inflow-restricting measures. Brekelmans emphasized that national measures are certainly also needed. He did not go further than mentioning the possibility of reading asylum seekers' telephones, for example to determine which European countries they have traveled through before reaching the Netherlands.

