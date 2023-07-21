It is time for the VVD to cooperate more closely with the PVV, for example in a tolerance cabinet. VVD MP Ruben Brekelmans pronounces that in EW Magazineformerly Elsevierand thus knocks over an important tile in his own party: the taboo on governing with the PVV.

With Mark Rutte as party leader and prime minister, the VVD has been clear in recent years about cooperation with the PVV: that will not happen. But with the fall of Rutte’s fourth cabinet, after high-profile asylum talks, and Rutte’s announced retirement as VVD leader, that could change.

If it is up to Ruben Brekelmans, that will certainly happen. According to Brekelmans, who speaks for the VVD on asylum and migration in the Chamber, his party still has “fundamental objections” to Wilders and his political style and views, but those objections do not stand in the way of deals on asylum policy with the PVV.

“The other side is that if you want to pursue a solid policy, you should not get stuck in compromises with the left,” Brekelmans said in EW. “Then it may be necessary to come up with solutions with Geert Wilders.”

Brekelmans does not like a full-fledged coalition of VVD and PVV and any other parties. His preference is for a cabinet with the support of the PVV or a minority coalition that concludes a loose agreement with the party to introduce stricter asylum legislation.

Broken trust

With Rutte as VVD leader and prime minister, the PVV already participated in a tolerance construction, from 2010 to 2012. But after that cabinet, the first Rutte cabinet, fell because Wilders did not agree with additional cuts envisaged by VVD and CDA, Rutte drew a line. According to Rutte, Wilders had turned out to be unreliable, a new administrative collaboration with the PVV was not possible.

They often faced each other in the years that followed, in the Chamber and in election debates. Rutte’s message was always the same: Wilders had run away when it came down to it. He would never embark on such an adventure again.

Substantive arguments were also occasionally involved. After the elections in 2017, Rutte was asked by formateur Herman Tjeenk Willlink whether the VVD really could not cooperate with the PVV. No, Rutte wrote in a letter. The prime minister pointed to Wilders’ ‘fewer Moroccans’ statement from 2014, his plans to close mosques and ban the Koran and his labeling of the House of Representatives as a ‘fake parliament’.

Nevertheless, Rutte always emphasized that the migration positions of their parties were not so far apart. Wilders wanted less immigration, he managed it: “While you were tweeting furiously on the couch, I ensured that the number of Syrian migrants from Turkey fell by 90 percent,” Rutte told him in the One todayelection debate in 2021.

And sometimes Rutte pretended that the blockade was not too bad. In the same election debate, he said that Wilders should only apologize for the fewer Moroccans statement and swallow some of his plans – such as banning the Quran and mosques. Then they could “do business”, according to Rutte. “He can fix it tonight!”

Wilders responded firmly to those conditions: “Not in a hundred thousand years.”

Reconsideration

It seemed inconceivable that Rutte would ever return to his exclusion. But with his announced departure as party leader, the VVD is rethinking itself, especially after the party initiated a cabinet fall with a hard migration line. In recent years, the party has shifted to the middle, with support for climate policy and for a stronger government.

Even then, the migration section in the election programs continued to sound quite conservative. In 2021, for example, the VVD program advocated a considerably stricter border policy, if necessary with detention centers at the EU borders. The Refugee Convention was called ‘obsolete’ in the same programme.

Many VVD members thought that too little of that sound came to fruition in practice. In the past year, local VVD administrators and the VVD faction in the House of Representatives regularly urged the party leadership for a stricter migration and especially asylum policy. Dilan Yesilgöz, the candidate supported by the party board to succeed Rutte as party leader, is also considered a right-wing hardliner.

It is expected that Yesilgöz, outgoing Minister of Justice, will want to profile himself on the migration file in an election campaign. She also led the cabinet’s migration and asylum consultations last year, until both the consultations and the cabinet collapsed this month.

Less than expected

Brekelmans wants to reduce the influx “by at least 50,000”, he says in the EW-interview. In 2022, fewer than 50,000 people came to the Netherlands as asylum seekers or family members. The total number of immigrants, including Ukrainians, was higher: the Dutch population grew by 228,000 people in one year, almost exclusively due to immigration.

For this year, the cabinet initially counted on a much larger group, up to 70,000 asylum seekers, but in practice there are currently far fewer than expected. So far, the asylum figures are about the same as last year.

Geert Wilders responded Friday afternoon directly to Brekelmans’ handout on Twitter: he finds it too weak. “Very wise to let the PVV and our 1 million voters participate. We do not exclude any party in advance. Without us, a firm approach to the gigantic asylum problem is indeed impossible. But IN a cabinet of course.”