A breeding and keeping ban on aggressive high-risk dogs should put an end to the large number of biting incidents in children and adults. VVD MP Erik Haverkort wants Minister Piet Adema (LNV) to make a proposal for such a ban and receives support from the other government parties.
Edwin Timmer
Latest update:
07:27
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#VVD #receives #support #breeding #keeping #ban #place #aggressive #dogs #world