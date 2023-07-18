The VVD has found a replacement for the resigned Dennis Wiersma. The Minister for Education is replaced by Member of Parliament Mariëlle Paul (56).
Insiders confirm this after reporting from The Telegraph. Until now, Paul also spoke on behalf of the VVD party on education.
Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday with ‘proud’ that Wiersma’s replacement would be a woman. Paul therefore fills the term of the cabinet, as long as it is outgoing. That may take until the spring of next year, because a formation will of course follow the elections.
Wiersma had to resign after complaints of outbursts of anger in both his time as minister and member of parliament. He apologized twice, but to no avail.
Watch all our videos about politics here:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#VVD #Mariëlle #Paul #succeeds #Dennis #Wiersma #Minister #Education
Leave a Reply