No less than 180 VVD members are joining forces to save the deer camps that are threatened with closure. Due to new legislation from the cabinet, grazers must eventually disappear from the parks, but that is a step too far for many VVD members.

Anyone who still enjoys a deer park from time to time will soon have to look at other animals. If it is up to the cabinet, deer behind a fence will be prohibited from 1 January 2024.

There will be a list of about 30 mammals that can still be kept recreationally, and the deer is not on it. The current deer do not have to be culled, but from next year no new deer may be born in the camps. Within a few years, all our deer camps will be gone. Other ‘children’s farm animals’ such as donkeys, sheep, goats, camels and alpacas are on the list of keepers.

The fact that deer are not part of this is not well received by everyone. Managers of the deer parks reacted rather appalled to the minister’s new rules. An earlier rescue attempt by the BBB and SGP was also unsuccessful. Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture) said during a debate that he understands the ‘Bambi feeling’. But, he added: “The fact that animals are not on the list that we expected to be on it does not mean that the list is wrong.” See also Alckmin tests positive for Covid-19 on the eve of Lula's vice president

The Netherlands has a total of about 250 deer parks, of which about ten percent is protected as a national monument. Most of the camps date from the twentieth century, but some are much older than that. The oldest deer park in the Netherlands is located on the Koekamp in The Hague.

570 years old

Local administrators of the VVD now want to put a stop to it. “It is really bizarre that deer would soon no longer be allowed, but camels, water buffaloes and alpacas would be,” says VVD councilor in Dordrecht Alexander Kuhlmann. Together with council member Chris van der Helm from The Hague and Tiel alderman (and former Member of Parliament) Remco Dijkstra, Kuhlmann drafted a motion for the VVD congress next Saturday in Apeldoorn.

In no time, the motion raked in 180 statements of support from local VVD circles. “Our cities have beautiful deer parks,” said Kuhlmann. “The one in The Hague is even more than 570 years old. We would think it would be a shame if the government were to close down something that so many children, adults and the elderly enjoy.” See also Sports | "Life doesn't work that way, you just keep asking" - Katarina Naumanen is now urging athletes to take care of their rights

Alexander Kuhlmann (VVD) at the deer park in Dordrecht. © Valerie Kuhlmann



The fact that scientists form the basis for Minister Adema’s decision is not enough reason for Kuhlmann to close the deer parks. “There is something to be said about it. Everyone understands that a deer is not a rabbit, so you can’t just keep the grazers in your backyard. But large deer camps, where the animals are cared for twice a day, shouldn’t they be possible?” According to the VVD member, there are also ‘deer experts’ who say that deer thrive in a deer park.



There is nothing wrong with the new list, Kuhlmann emphasizes. “The idea for such a list even comes from the VVD program.” They just didn’t have deer in mind, but cervals or chimpanzees, for example. “No one wanted to close the deer parks with it.” See also victory of democracy? Erdogan will be president again

In any case, VVD MP Erik Haverkort is not losing any sleep over the motion. On the contrary, says Haverkort. “The proposal from the members is the best of both worlds. The list can continue to exist, and that’s important. With a good scientific basis, we can add animals, such as the deer. I’ve been talking about this for some time, and I’m glad that the VVD members support me in this.”

