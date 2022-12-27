VVD MP Ulysse Ellian has been under heavy security “for several months” by the Royal and Diplomatic Security Service (DKDB) of the police. He confirmed that in a interview published Tuesday The parole. The 34-year-old politician does not say anything about the cause, except that he has been told that security is needed. “It’s no fun. You surrender your freedom,” says Ellian to the Amsterdam newspaper.

Ellian regularly speaks out strongly against organized crime. His criticism focuses, among other things, on the naive way in which serious criminals in the Netherlands — such as Ridouan Taghi — are transported from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught. In the Netherlands this is done by car, according to Ellian a method with a “great risk of escape”.

Increasingly, political figures, witnesses and other officials face threats. This increase is partly due to the hardening of organized crime. Current figures are not known, but in 2020 the Public Prosecution Service spoke of a tripling of the number of cases. The pressure on the police is now so high that the quality of security is under pressurewarned a commission of inquiry led by former senior civil servant Gertjan Bos last year.