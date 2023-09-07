The VVD does not seem to want to take any risks with the list of candidates for the parliamentary elections of 22 November: the top ten consists only of experienced politicians, the first newcomer is sixteen (Hester Veltman from Gelderland). Of the first ten, seven are female.

After party leader Dilan Yesilgöz comes Sophie Hermans, now party chairman, and vice party chairman Bente Becker. There is also room at the top for four people who are still in the caretaker Rutte IV cabinet: Eric van der Burg (Asylum) is fourth, Christianne van der Wal (Stikstof) fifth, Aukje de Vries (Supplements) at eight and Mariëlle Paul (Education) at ten. At six and seven are MPs Ruben Brekelmans, who is responsible for asylum and migration on behalf of the group, and Eelco Heinen, who speaks on finances and leads the VVD campaign.

Seven women in the top ten, plan for regional distribution of candidates not entirely successful

It is the first time since 2010 that the VVD is entering that campaign without Mark Rutte. Just before the summer, he announced his retirement from politics.

Under the leadership of his successor Yesilgöz, now outgoing minister of Justice, the party can no longer count on the so-called ‘prime minister’s bonus’: as party leader, Rutte liked to impress voters for as long as possible with his authority as prime minister.

For Yesilgöz, who is not yet as well known to voters as Rutte, the VVD will have to come up with a completely different strategy. She has a more right-wing image than Rutte, but is known in the cabinet, just like him, as someone who can close deals and bring people together.

PVV not excluded

Since she became party leader, Yesilgöz carefully distanced herself from Rutte by no longer excluding the PVV as a coalition partner. But given the list, she doesn’t seem to be looking to immediately renew the party.

VVD members who applied for a place on the list were told that this time the party would pay extra attention to regional distribution: the top twenty should include someone from every province. That did not work out for Zeeland: sitting Member of Parliament Jacqueline van den Hil from Goes is at 25. And certainly not for Drenthe: the first candidate from that province is Jeroen Hartsuiker, alderman in the municipality of Borger-Odoorn. Van den Hil says that she finds her place “very beautiful” and will “make the best of it”. “Zeeland is also a small province, isn’t it.”

The party had abandoned the principle that candidate MPs would only be on the list if they could get a higher place than last time (‘up or out‘).

That meant that some sitting MPs were told on Wednesday evening that they were still on the list, but had been given a lower place than in 2021.

According to the selection committee, the busyness of candidates from the Randstad played a role in this: MPs from South and North Holland were told that they had stiff competition in their province and had therefore ended up lower on the list.

The highest newcomer from Amsterdam is Claire Martens, leader of the VVD in the city council. She comes on twenty and seems to have a preferable place. In polls, the VVD is between 22 and 27 seats.

Criticism

In recent years, the VVD parliamentary group has sometimes sharply, and always anonymously, criticized group chairman Sophie Hermans: she is said to be too hesitant and too careful in leading. It is by no means certain whether Hermans, Rutte’s former adviser, would like to become party chairman again if Yesilgöz were to return to the cabinet. There are VVD members from The Hague who expect that they themselves would now also want to become a minister or state secretary.